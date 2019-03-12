Varun Dhawan: Kalank is special because it is being produced by people close to my heart

Karan Johar and team released the teaser of Abhishek Varman directorial Kalank on Tuesday in Mumbai. At the teaser launch, Varun Dhawan, who plays the fiery and brave Zafar in the period drama, was asked about his experience of working in Kalank.

“This film is so damn special to me because it is being produced by people who are so close to my heart. Sajid sir is so close to me. I always wanted him to produce my film, even when I was very young,” the actor said.

On working with filmmaker Abhishek Varman, Varun said, “During My Name Is Khan, Abhishek Varman would help me get my life together as he would do everything for me. He would iron my clothes and help me so much because I was not tidy. I was such a terrible AD. Abhishek had my back then, and he has even today.”

Varun also spoke about collaborating with Alia in Kalank. “We had a fight. Then there was a scene when Alia had to climb on a carriage. I knew she would fall, and she did. I had to hold her. Abhishek didn’t like the shot, of course, but Alia laughed and then we started talking,” Varun said.

The duo has previously worked together in Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath ki Dulhania.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, Kalank also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Kalank will release on April 17.