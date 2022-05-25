scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Varun Dhawan on his character Kukoo in Jugjugg Jeeyo: ‘Sab iski baja rahe hain’

Raj Mehta directed Jugjugg Jeeyo is set to release in theatres on June 24.

New Delhi
May 25, 2022 8:16:21 pm
varun dhawanVarun Dhawan plays one of the lead roles in Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Jugjugg Jeeyo, which looks like a drama with a hint of comedy, is the story of a family where marriages are falling apart even as they prepare for another family wedding. In a video released by the makers on Wednesday, the lead actors describe their characters in the film.

Varun Dhawan shared that his character Kukoo bears the brunt of everyone as he plays a non-confrontational man. Kiara Advani described her character Nainaa as a modern woman, who is a go-getter.

Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who play husband and wife, are also struggling with marital issues, as seen in the trailer. Anil said that his character Bheem has a morally gray area and Neetu described her character Geeta as the woman who knows everything that is happening. Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli also play significant roles in the film.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
In Premium |Sunil Dutt, the Bollywood godfather to Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sanjay Dutt: His career as a serial talent-spotter

Earlier, a writer named Vishal A Singh had claimed that Jugjugg Jeeyo’s story is copied from the story that he sent to Dharma Productions in 2020. In a series of tweets, Vishal accused Karan and his production house of stealing his idea for the film.

