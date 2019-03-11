Varun Dhawan on Natasha Dalal: She has her own individuality and that is why I am with her

On Koffee With Karan, the one topic that Karan Johar never forgets to touch upon is his guests’ relationship. Of course, when Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif were on the Koffee couch, Karan was keen to know what is cooking on their personal front. While Katrina’s break-up and the reason why she is single were topics of interest, Varun’s stable and long-time relationship with Natasha Dalal also came into the limelight.

In the Unseen Koffee Konfessions episode, Varun spoke about how Natasha has been supportive of his dreams all through and as a partner, his responsibility is to support her dreams and ambitions. While talking about it, the actor stated Natasha’s individuality is the reason why he is with her.

“When I and Natasha are concerned, eventually after we get married and we are together and all that stuff… she has her own individuality and that is why I am with her. She has an own voice, which is super strong with things she wants to do and achieve in life and as her partner, that is something I want to support. She has been very supportive of my career since day one. I have known her since school. We were friends then. Since day one she has been supportive of my dreams. It has to be the same. From my side, I have to be supportive of her dreams. Eventually, as a couple, you want to evolve together,” Varun Dhawan said.

Varun also added that he spoke to Anushka Sharma a lot about his relationship.