Varun Dhawan on expanding Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy universe with Stree, Bhediya: ‘It is Dinesh Vijan’s wish…’

Varun Dhawan launched Bhediya’s song ‘Thumkeshwari‘ along with co-star Kriti Sanon in Mumbai on Friday. The event took place at the city’s iconic single screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy.

Here, the actor spoke about how he was craving interactions with his fans and receiving love from single-screen mass audience ever since the pandemic hit and his film with Sara Ali Khan, Coolie No. 1 released directly on OTT. “I was dying for this. We spent two in the lockdown, at home. My film Coolie No. 1 released during that time. I remember how I was praying that we could release it in Gaiety Galaxy, but we couldn’t. I was craving to hear this (fans’ roaring reaction). This theatre plays a significant role in my life. This is where I learnt how to whistle and have fun while watching a film. Thank you for this kind of reception.”

Shraddha Kapoor makes a special appearance in the song where she is seen dancing with Varun. The actor said that even after doing dance films like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer, he didn’t feel he was dancing with Shraddha but felt like he was dancing with Stree from Amar Kaushik’s 2018 directorial, also starring Rajkummar Rao. “So this time, I wasn’t dancing with Shraddha, but with Stree as she had totally gone into her character. We all are very grateful to Shraddha that she agreed to do this song, and gave us her precious time. It is our wish, Dino’s (Dinesh Vijan) wish to create a universe, and we wish the audience give us their love.”

This is the second dance song for Kriti Sanon after ‘Param sundari’ from Mimi (2021) became a huge hit. On doing yet another special number, Kriti said, “Param Sundari has been the biggest song of my career. Masterji (Ganesh Acharya) only gave it to me and now he’s given me this song, so I’m only hoping that you all will enjoy the song.”

Varun then went on to talk about how he’s always aimed to be an actor for the masses and enjoys doing ‘paisa vasool’ films. “My only aim in life, after I became an actor, is that the public should enjoy it. I don’t want to give ‘gyan’, I just want the audience to enjoy it and that they feel my work is ‘paisa vasool’. This film is total paisa vasool and Amar has done top-class VFX, he’s put in a lot of effort in this one. We will not disappoint you, you’ll be proud of us, and we’ll bring the public back to the theatres with this one,” he said.

Bhediya, produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2D and 3D on November 25, 2022. It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.