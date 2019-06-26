Varun Dhawan on December wedding rumours: I am tired of denying these reports

Just like other celebrity couples, rumours of Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal’s marriage have been doing the rounds for quite some time. According to reports, the two have finalised their wedding date and this time the couple have zeroed in on December 2019. A SpotboyE report even suggested that Varun requested Remo D’Souza to push the release of his upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D to January for his wedding in December.

However, like always, this time too, there is no truth to the reports. Varun denied it and told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s just not true. I am tired of denying these reports over and over again.”

Not only him but his father David Dhawan also assured they will announce the date of Varun Dhawan’s wedding officially. “I know everybody is eager to see Varun married. So am I. We all in the family would be happy when he gets married. ‘Shaadi hogi khoob dhoom-dhaam se’. But let’s not make up dates and venues for the wedding. We will officially announce the wedding with all the details when it happens,” the filmmaker said.

Varun and Natasha are often spotted together by the paparazzi. Varun, in the Unseen Koffee Konfessions episode, had spoken about how Natasha has been supportive of his dreams all through and as a partner, his responsibility is to support her dreams and ambitions. While talking about it, the actor stated Natasha’s individuality is the reason why he is with her.