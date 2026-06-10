‘I got 3 ads after being trolled’: Varun Dhawan on Border 2 meme, says it’s AI

Varun Dhawan has weighed in on the viral meme that took over social media during the promotional campaign of Border 2. Appearing on Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel, the actor reacted to the widely shared image that mocked his expression in an army uniform and revealed why he believes the photograph itself is not real.

Varun Dhawan has weighed in on one of the internet’s favourite jokes about him—the viral “crooked smile” meme that surfaced during the promotional campaign of Border 2. Appearing on Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel, the actor reacted to the widely shared image that mocked his expression in an army uniform and revealed why he believes the photograph itself is not real.

Varun Dhawan on the viral Border 2 meme

The meme gained traction earlier this year ahead of the release of Border 2. It typically featured a smiling Varun in military attire, leading many social media users to poke fun at him.

Responding to the image, Varun pointed out that it was not even an authentic photograph.

“True story, when this came out, I wondered when had I worn this uniform. I did Border right before this. The uniform here is not from Border. The hair is all off. The face is from ABCD 2 and the body is not mine. This is all AI.”

Rather than taking offence, the actor appeared amused by the online attention and admitted that he has learned to deal with trolling with a sense of humour.

“Mere trolling ke baad mujhe 3 ad mile (I got three ads after my trolling),” said Varun.

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He also joked about how actors react when internet criticism shifts from one celebrity to another.

“2026 me aisa kaunsa manushya hai jiski trolling nahi hoti. Hum thoda rukte hain ki iski aaj mere se zyada ho jayegi to mere se aage nikal jayega. Jab mere pe aaya to Arjun khush ho gaya tha (There is no human today that does not get trolled. We wait that if someone else gets trolled more than me, they will take the focus. When I was in the crosshairs, Arjun got happy).”

Varun’s comment was a reference to his friend and colleague Arjun Kapoor, who faced widespread trolling throughout 2025. Arjun has also frequently been targeted by social media users over his acting performances and personal life.

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When Varun addressed the trolling

Varun had previously addressed the trolling during the promotions of Border 2, saying he preferred to let his work speak for itself rather than pay attention to online chatter.

In a video shared on Reddit, the actor said, “I believe you should shut out the noise and let your work do the talking. All these things keep happening, and they don’t really matter, I don’t work for that. What I work for will be known on Friday. And eventually, I trust Border 2; it is very important to make a good film. Obviously, I have nothing to do with the numbers, but I believe we have made a good film.”

About Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai

Varun was most recently seen in Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, directed by his father David Dhawan. The romantic comedy also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in key roles.

The film opened to mixed reviews and has struggled to make a significant impact at the box office, collecting Rs 36 crore net in its first five days.