Varun Dhawan on 10 years in Bollywood: ‘There was a time I’d think arrogantly’

Actor Varun Dhawan says his decade-long journey in Bollywood has been a roller-coaster ride, where he has transitioned from being briefly arrogant in his career to listening and learning from what his audience wants out of him.

Varun made his debut with Karan Johar ’s Student of the Year in 2012 and went on to deliver consecutive blockbusters like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, ABCD2, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Judwaa 2. The actor, however, also suffered box office setbacks with films like Kalank and October.

During the trailer launch of his upcoming Bhediya, Varun said in these ten years, his attempt was to always keep the audience as his priority. “I’ve always kept an ear out to hear what the audience is trying to tell me. It isn’t that I’ve done superb work in every film. If people criticise, it’s for this.

“I’m always trying to hear, grow. There was a time when I’d think arrogantly, that everything is going fine, so why should I even care what someone is saying,” he said.

Billed as a creature comedy, Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Varun said though there is “always room for doing something better”, as an actor he is aware that he should not “run myself down also.”

The actor said right now, he is in a phase where he wants to enjoy the success Bhediya will bring and the success that his last release, Jugjugg Jeeyo, brought. He is also conscious that he’s getting more responsible in terms of starring in VFX heavy projects, as he doesn’t want to give the audience any “cringe worthy” visuals.

“Because I heard the audience, I did a film like Bhediya, worked with a filmmaker like Amar, a producer like Dinesh. I feel as Indian cinema, we are ready for this. We won’t settle for less. I’ve done films where the VFX has been cringe worthy.