scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Varun Dhawan on 10 years in Bollywood: ‘There was a time I’d think arrogantly’

Varun Dhawan accepted that he has worked in an earlier film with cringeworthy VFX. The actor said he listened to his audience and chose a film like Bhediya.

Varun DhawanActor Varun Dhawan at the trailer launch of his film Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Varun Dhawan says his decade-long journey in Bollywood has been a roller-coaster ride, where he has transitioned from being briefly arrogant in his career to listening and learning from what his audience wants out of him.

Varun made his debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012 and went on to deliver consecutive blockbusters like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, ABCD2, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Judwaa 2. The actor, however, also suffered box office setbacks with films like Kalank and October.

During the trailer launch of his upcoming Bhediya, Varun said in these ten years, his attempt was to always keep the audience as his priority. “I’ve always kept an ear out to hear what the audience is trying to tell me. It isn’t that I’ve done superb work in every film. If people criticise, it’s for this.

“I’m always trying to hear, grow. There was a time when I’d think arrogantly, that everything is going fine, so why should I even care what someone is saying,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...Premium
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...Premium
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...

Billed as a creature comedy, Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Varun said though there is “always room for doing something better”, as an actor he is aware that he should not “run myself down also.”

The actor said right now, he is in a phase where he wants to enjoy the success Bhediya will bring and the success that his last release, Jugjugg Jeeyo, brought. He is also conscious that he’s getting more responsible in terms of starring in VFX heavy projects, as he doesn’t want to give the audience any “cringe worthy” visuals.

“Because I heard the audience, I did a film like Bhediya, worked with a filmmaker like Amar, a producer like Dinesh. I feel as Indian cinema, we are ready for this. We won’t settle for less. I’ve done films where the VFX has been cringe worthy.

Advertisement

“When I was promoting the film, I would’ve obviously said it’s good, what else can one do. When I look back, I can see there have been cringe worthy moments in the VFX. But I didn’t do the VFX! I (as an actor) can try and work with directors and producers who can bring about that change. So now I think I’m more responsible.”

Bhediya, written by Niren Bhatt, features Varun as a werewolf, while Kriti plays a doctor. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal.

Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 2D and 3D on November 25.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 08:14:11 pm
Next Story

US set to provide USD 450 mn F-16 sustainment package to Pakistan despite India’s objection

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Hema Malini’s birthday bash with Rekha, Jeetendra, Sanjay Khan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement