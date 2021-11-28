Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi reunite at a wedding in Delhi, match steps on ‘Garmi’. Watch videos

November 28, 2021 5:26:18 pm
The videos of Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi‘s dance at a wedding in Delhi are making the rounds on social media.
Varun and Nora, who shared screen space in Street Dancer 3D, matched steps on the film’s hit song “Garmi”.
Varun Dhawan is also seen dancing to Coolie No 1 song “Teri Bhabhi” and Judwaa 2 song “Tan Tana Tan” in videos posted on Varun’s fan pages.
Here are the dance videos of Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi:
On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Bhediya. The film will release on November 25, 2022. Apart from Bhediya, Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline.
Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi was recently seen in Satyameva Jayate 2’s song “Kusu Kusu”.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
