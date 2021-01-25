Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Everything we know so far

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on January 24. The close-knit wedding was a dreamy affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Here’s all that you need to know about Varun-Natasha’s D-day.

The wedding date

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24.

The venue

The traditional Hindu wedding was held at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug.

Introducing Mr and Mrs Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to introduce his better half to the world. Sharing beautiful clicks from the wedding, the Kalank actor wrote, “Life long love just became official ❤️.”

The newlyweds’ first public appearance

After the wedding rituals, Varun and Natasha greeted the media outside the venue. Hand in hand, the newlyweds posed for shutterbugs, looking radiant in their white attire.

Bollywood’s attendance at the wedding

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal opted for a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Among Bollywood celebrities, only Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan, Zoa Morani and Kunal Kohli attended the wedding.

Celebrities wish Varun-Natasha

While they missed being part of Varun-Natasha’s big day, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish the couple a happy married life. While Sui Dhaga co-star Anushka Sharma commented on Varun’s Insta post, “Congratulations VD and Natasha .. wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness ❤️,” Shahid Kapoor welcomed Varun to the ‘dark side’ by writing, “Many congratulations to both families. God bless. And welcome to the dark side.😂👻.”

Kiara Advani, who is set to star alongside Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, shared this post on her Instagram story. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram) Kiara Advani, who is set to star alongside Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, shared this post on her Instagram story. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Preity Zinta shared a heartfelt message for the newlyweds. Reposting Varun’s wedding pictures, she wrote, “Congratulations and all the very best @varundvn & #Natasha as you both start a new and exciting journey together ❤️❤️ Wish you guys loads of love, happiness and togetherness always. Welcome to the Married Club 😍 #congratulations #Ting.”

Childhood friend Shraddha Kapoor also had a sweet message for Varun Dhawan as she commented on his post, “Congratulations babdu and Nats!😘🤗💜.” Others who congratulated the couple included Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Huma Qureshi Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet, Aditi Rao Hydari and Vicky Kaushal.

Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 star Sara Ali Khan shared this post on her Instagram story. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 star Sara Ali Khan shared this post on her Instagram story. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Karan Johar shared photos from the wedding and wrote, “I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be …sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent…. that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment… my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life… congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ….love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra also shared his experience of attending Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding. Posting pictures from the wedding, Malhotra wrote on Instagram, “Dearest Natasha and Varun many congratulations 💖wish you’ll happiness and abundance of laughter together 💖my dear Varun from attending Lalli and Davidji’s wedding, to seeing you growing up and then styling you in your first film , to seeing you become such an accomplished actor and now dressing you as a groom and being there at your lovely and intimate wedding was a warm and emotional experience… the way you’ll looked at each other at the varmala was a very beautiful and heart felt moment 💖lots of love and blessings always. @varundvn @natashadallal88 💖💖.”

Manish Malhotra shared a photo of himself and Varun Dhawan on Instagram Manish Malhotra shared a photo of himself and Varun Dhawan on Instagram

Varun Dhawan’s frequent collaborator Shashank Khaitan, who also attended the wedding, shared a beautiful message for the newlyweds. Posting a photo of the couple, the director wrote, “Nats and VD… wish you the absolute best… as you begin this new journey as man and wife, I pray you continue to remain the best friends you were and are. Continue to create value in each others lives and stand by each other in thick and thin. Nats, dealing with VD requires immense patience and you have shown enough and more till now and I know you will continue to be his rock. VD, Nats completes you and you know that, so love her more, express more and continue to be your loving self. Loads and loads of love to the two of you. 🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘.”

Fans take on Varun-Natasha’s union

Varun Dhawan enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and his followers seemed quite excited about his wedding. His fans lauded the actor for being loyal to his childhood sweetheart. Stating that not all promises are fake, they posted a collage of Varun-Natasha from their younger days, and their wedding.

The couple’s wedding trousseau

The couple’s ensembles were designed by Manish Malhotra. While Varun chose an intricately-detailed sherwani in ivory white, complete with floral work sewn with embellishments, rhinestones and sequins, Natasha went for a light golden lehenga with broad V-neck blouse featuring 3/4th sleeves with sequins all over. This was paired with a sheer georgette dupatta.

Opting for a diamond necklace with emerald, Natasha’s kaleerein were also in silver colour. She also did not go overboard with her makeup and instead went for a smokey eye with a rosy pink lip.

Celebrity make up artist Namrata Soni shared a glimpse of the pretty bride on her Instagram page.

Food at Varun-Natasha’s wedding

According to weddingsutra.com, the catering at the wedding was done by The Mansion House as well as InterContinental Marine Drive, a luxury boutique hotel in Mumbai. The lavish menu on Day 1 included open barbeque with live grills, fresh pizzas from an Italian kitchen run by an Italian chef, pasta a la carte, and burrata bar. There was also a cold salad and mezze bar counter.

The Mansion House, known for its local cuisine, also curated a special coastal food experience. For the sangeet, guests enjoyed Asian starters followed by an elaborate Indian and Asian dinner.

On the final day of the wedding, the lunch comprised Mexican fiesta with an expat chef cooking dishes on the spot. Apart from this, guests were also offered Middle Eastern delicacies with mezze and shawarma.

Music at the wedding

A special dhol team was spotted at the wedding, hinting that the celebration was a Punjabi affair.

No photo policy

The attendees at Varun and Natasha’s wedding had to follow a strict no phone policy to maintain privacy. Only after the newlyweds made an appearance for the paparazzi were others allowed to click and share photos from the function.

The wedding planners

Shaadi Squad organised Varun-Natasha’s wedding. They wrote on Instagram, “Couldn’t ask for a greater start to 2021! A celebration that was surreal, magical, and intimate, and one that was a quintessential Shaadi Squad wedding!”

The photographers

The official photographer of the wedding was Stories by Joseph Radhik. The Wedding Filmer captured videos of the function.

Varun’s haldi celebration

Varun Dhawan had a fun-filled haldi party with his close friends. The actor shared a photo on Instagram where he is seen flexing his biceps, with haldi smeared on him. In another photo, Varun’s friends posed in white t-shirts sporting names of his screen characters.

Varun Dhawan shared a click from his haldi function. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram) Varun Dhawan shared a click from his haldi function. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan and his friends at the haldi ceremony. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram) Varun Dhawan and his friends at the haldi ceremony. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Varun-Natasha’s sangeet function

As per a PTI report, Varun Dhawan’s sangeet ceremony, which took place in Alibaug, was organised and hosted by Karan Johar.

Natasha’s mehendi

Bollywood’s favourite mehendi artist Veena Nagda was present at Natasha Dalal’s mehendi. She confirmed to indianexpress.com that she visited Alibaug on Saturday for the function.

Wedding reception

Varun and Natasha will reportedly host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on February 2.