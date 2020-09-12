Varun Dhawan credits Natasha Dalal for his fearlessness, posts adorable photo

Varun Dhawan shared a photo with Natasha Dalal on Instagram. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of himself with girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Varun captioned the photo, “No I won’t be afraid just as long as you stand by me.”

Bollywood celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, Amy Jackson and others posted love-struck and heart emojis in the comments section.

This is the second post by Varun Dhawan that features Natasha. Earlier, the actor posted a picture on May 8 for her birthday. Wishing Natasha on her birthday, Varun expressed how special she is for him. He wrote,”I choose you over the ufc”

In 2019, Varun opened up on his relationship with Natasha in a conversation with Karan Johar on his talk show Koffee With Karan.

In the Unseen Koffee Konfessions episode, Varun spoke about how Natasha has been supportive of his dreams since the beginning and as a partner, his responsibility is to support her dreams and ambitions.

The Coolie No 1 actor had said, “As far as me and Natasha are concerned, eventually after we get married and we are together and all that stuff… she has her own individuality and that is why I am with her. She has her own voice, which is super strong with things she wants to do and achieve in life and as her partner, that is something I want to support. She has been very supportive of my career since day one. I have known her since school. We were friends then. Since day one she has been supportive of my dreams. It has to be the same. From my side, I have to be supportive of her dreams. Eventually, as a couple, you want to evolve together.”

