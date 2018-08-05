Follow Us:
Sunday, August 05, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal look like a perfect match in these photos

Taking a break from work, Sui Dhaaga star Varun Dhawan is spending some quality time with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Written by Swati Dubey | New Delhi | Published: August 5, 2018 6:41:43 pm
varun dhawan london photos Varun Dhawan is reportedly dating Natasha Dalal.
Related News

Varun Dhawan, who has always been tight-lipped about his relationship with Natasha Dalal, recently shared some romantic photos from their London vacation. Taking a break from work, the Sui Dhaaga star is spending some quality time with rumoured girlfriend Natasha. The alleged lovebirds were joined by Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan and his wife Nalini Datta.

Among the photos on Varun’s Instagram stories, a photo of the actor and Natasha striking a pose certainly steals the show. Shashank has also shared a collage of his London trip on his Instagram handle. The photo collage features photos of Varun and Natasha posing with Shashank and Nalini.

Check out all the photos from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s London trip here:

varun dhawan london photos Varun Dhawan in another picture from the holiday. varun dhawan london photos Varun Dhawan had a blast on his trip to London. varun dhawan london photos Varun Dhawan during his London vacation. varun dhawan london photos Shashank Khaitan in a selfie with Varun Dhawan. varun dhawan london photos Natasha Dalal with Nalini Datta. varun dhawan london photos Varun poses with Natasha Dalal, Shashank Khaitana and Nalini Datta. varun dhawan london photos Photo collage shared by Shashank Khaitan. varun dhawan london photos Varun Dhawan poses with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently prepping up for his upcoming film Sui Dhaaga. Helmed by Sharat Kataria, the film also stars Anushka Sharma. While Varun will play a tailor, Mauji, in the film, Anushka will be seen as an embroiderer, Mamta. The movie, which is reportedly inspired by the Make In India campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, is scheduled to hit the screens on September 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement