Varun Dhawan wishes wife Natasha Dalal a happy birthday with adorable photos: ‘My favourite heartbeat’

Actor Varun had a sweet birthday wish for his wife, Natashal Dalal. The actor took to Instagram and shared photos with Natasha, where they seem to be in the midst of a meadow. In one photo, Natasha gives him a kiss.

Varun wrote, “Happy bday to my favourite heartbeat on this planet. Also joeys mum.” Karisma commented on the photo, wishing her a happy birthday. Esha Gupta and Maniesh Paul left several hearts on the photo.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Alibaug, a year ago. The duo were classmates in school and became close friends over the years. However, they started dating much later. Speaking about his relationship with Natasha, Varun told Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show, “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends.”

He had said, “She was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, during the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it.”

On several occasions, Varun had opened up about Natasha’s role in his life. “She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family,” he told Filmfare in 2019.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has several films in the pipeline, including Bhediya, Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani and Bawaal, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.