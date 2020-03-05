Varun Dhawan’s Mr Lele postponed

Varun Dhawan’s Mr Lele was scheduled to release on January 1, 2021. Varun Dhawan’s Mr Lele was scheduled to release on January 1, 2021.

Shashank Khaitan on Thursday announced his next directorial Mr Lele, starring Varun Dhawan, has been put on hold. Citing unavailability of actors, the director said he has “postponed the shooting of the film”.

Khaitan shared a statement on his official Twitter handle. He wrote, “Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. It is a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place.”

Shashank Khaitan added, “I am very sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on Mr Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life.”

Replying to the filmmaker’s statement, Varun Dhawan tweeted, “कोई नहीं पूछता कब निकले कब चले,सब देखते हैं कि मजिंल पे कब पहुंचे. Soon….(Nobody asks when you started, everyone asks when did you reach your destination. Soon…)”

कोई नहीं पूछता कब निकले कब चले,सब देखते हैं कि मजिंल पे कब पहुंचे. Soon…. https://t.co/AxbdDdxtwx — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 5, 2020

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced the film in January this year. “Humpty & Badri found their Dulhania & a happy ending… Now, time for another story spun with fun but this hero is not in search for his Dulhania! Third time will be lucky as @Varun_dvn & @ShashankKhaitan are coming together again! Stay tuned, thoda toh mazza “lele”!” the Twitter handle of Dharma Productions had tweeted.

Mr Lele was supposed to hit the screens on January 1, 2021. Now, Varun Dhawan will next be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in the remake of Coolie No. 1.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd