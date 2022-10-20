scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Varun Dhawan’s mother vows to get Aditya Roy Kapur married, David Dhawan makes dad joke: ‘I wish I was also…’

A quick exchange between Aditya Roy Kapur and David Dhawan's wife was captured by the paparazzi at a recent Bollywood Diwali party.

aditya roy kapurAditya Roy Kapur interacted with David Dhawan and his wife Laali at a Bollywood Diwali party.

Several Bollywood personalities were spotted at producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash on Wednesday evening. And while hundreds of photos from the party were shared online for fans to admire, events such as this also provide a rare glimpse at the private conversations of celebrities, given that every moment is recorded on camera. And an exchange between actor Aditya Roy Kapur, David Dhawan, and the filmmaker’s wife Laali has now been shared online, much to the entertainment of fans.

The paparazzi video shows Aditya greeting the veteran couple. David Dhawan addresses him as ‘the eternal bachelor’ as he comes in for a hug. Aditya laughs and says that he hopes that he doesn’t remain a bachelor all his life. Laali Dhawan then tells him that she’s going to make sure that he doesn’t, because she’s going to find him a partner. “I’m finding a girl for you,” she says, and walks ahead of the two men. David Dhawan takes the opportunity to crack a dad joke. Pointing at his wife, he whispers to Aditya, “I wish I was also…”

The actor’s fans came out in full force in the comments section. One of them wrote, “Kiska hai ye tumko intezar mai hu naaaaa! 😍” Another person noticed David Dhawan’s comment, and wrote, “Lol…typical elder…very annoying comment where we need to smile…no choice.”

Aditya has cultivated the eligible bachlor image over many years. In a recent episode of Koffee with Karan, actor Arjun Kapoor called him the most flirtatious man in Bollywood. “It’s the opposite also. All the strangers are flirting only with him.” Karan Johar also implied that sparks had flown between Aditya and actor Ananya Panday, who blushed at the mere mention of him.

Aditya was last seen in the action film Rashtra Kavach Om, which tanked at the box office.

