Varun Dhawan says he is told that he is ‘more like a South Indian hero than a North Indian hero’

Varun Dhawan, who was recently seen in Bhediya, is keen to do regional films as he has been told that he is “more like a South Indian hero than a North Indian hero.” When he was recently asked about his plans of doing a film in the south, Varun said that he wants to work with many filmmakers in the south.

The conversation took place at the recently held Galatta Plus roundtable where Karan Johar said that Varun was “dying” to do a film in south. Karan added, “He will go to Hyderabad or Chennai and live there. He is dying… jumping.” Tamil star Karthi, another participant in the roundtable, said, “He (Varun) has already mentioned his interest and work there.”

Agreeing with them, Varun said, “We released Bhediya in Telugu as Thodelu. It was released by Geetha Arts. Even at the launch, they said you are more like a South Indian hero than a North Indian hero because of your energy level and the kind of films you do. I would love to do it because I have never seen a distinction. I grew up with my father (who) in the morning would show me Tamil and Telugu films.”

He added, “Given the opportunity, I would love to work there. There are brilliant filmmakers who are on my bucket list. I know it will happen. I don’t know how, but I know it will happen. It’s a plan.”

When further probed about how such opportunities from the South will come his way, Dhawan pointed at Dulquer Salmaan and said, “He is a producer. Maybe, he can give it.” Dulquer laughed and said, “I can’t afford you.”

Over the course of the interaction, he also showered praise on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Kaithi and praised Karthi for his brilliant performance. “When I saw Kaithi, I was so inspired by his (Karthi) work, which I told him in person… and by Lokesh sir’s work. I was blown away by the way the character was written and the climax was conceived.”

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal.