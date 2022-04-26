Varun Dhawan quizzes Manoj Pahwa on his gym and diet routines, promises to help him lose weight in the 10 days

Actor Varun Dhawan has promised to help Manoj Pahwa lose weight in the next ten days. In a video shared on his Instagram stories, Varun is seeing quizzing Manoj on his gym routine and diet, after he finishes up on treadmill.

In the video, Varun asks him, “How much did you do right now?” Manoj answers, “40 minutes.” Varun replies, “Kar toh rahe ho, roz.” Manoj responds that he goes to the gym five days a week. Varun then asks, “Toh phir (Then why)?” referring to why he has not lost weight as yet. Manoj laughs and Varun then quizzes him on his diet. Manoj answers that he only eats fruits in the morning, to which the actor says, “Fruits main nahin manta.” Manoj continues explaining his diet, and Varun ends by saying, “Next 10 din mein, main aapko weight loss karane wala hoon.”

Prior to this video, a shirtless Varun explains that he has been having late-night shoots, and missing out on workouts. “I’m going to get some coffee in, and then let the workout begin.” The actor recently celebrated his 35th birthday and was flooded with wishes from all quarters. Karan Johar got the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo cast to wish him in a video, while other actors like Samantha Akkineni and Arjun Kapoor took to their social media handles and wished him a happy birthday. Varun also shared a photo from the sets of Bawal and wrote, “It ain’t my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has several projects in the pipeline, along with Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Bhediya and Bawal. While the first two will release this year, Bawal, starring Janhvi Kapoor, will release next year.