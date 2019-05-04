Have you seen these videos of Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor?

Bollywood celebrities are ringing in the weekend by sharing interesting updates on their social media handles. From Varun Dhawan’s fun dance video to Malaika Arora’s beverage commercial, here’s what your favourite actors have been sharing on their Instagram handles.

Advertising

Varun Dhawan shared this video of himself dancing to a pop number and wrote, “17 seconds mein itna naacha #Sd3 #NEWSCHOOL.”

Malaika Arora shared this commercial on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Is there a more perfect way to embrace the chill summertime vibes? Thank you @storiafoods, cause paradise is now a sip away!”

Arjun Kapoor shared a clip of his upcoming thriller India’s Most Wanted and wrote in the caption, “Distance cannot destroy his determination. Watch Prabhat and his team in action in the #IndiasMostWantedTrailer Link in bio.”

Advertising

Ekta Kapoor shared an update announcing that she is currently on the lookout for a brand new Mr Bajaj for the Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot. Her caption read, “The time has come ! To say bye to @ronitboseroy as d iconic mr bajaj ! N d search for d new one@begins! I have cast ( n not ‘ casted’As someone told me) Ronit in many roles but this remains our most iconic one together @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @realhinakhan @poojabanerjeee @subhavi all have been perfect as anurag Prerna komo Nivi .. willl bajaj match up( hmmmm).”

Kiara Advani shared this promotional clip for her upcoming movie Kabir Singh.