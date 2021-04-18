Varun Dhawan’s latest video leaves fans in splits, Kriti Sanon says ‘can’t believe you did that to her.’ Watch

Varun Dhawan has left his fans in splits with his latest video. The video has Varun cutting a cake on the sets of Bhediya. However, the actor ends up feeding the cake to a child’s father, instead of the toddler who was patiently waiting for a bite. The actor dropped the video on Instagram on Saturday evening with a caption that read, “Beti ka bday banaya baap ne. I am sorry (Daughter’s birthday celebrated by her father).” The video has Mohd Rafi’s song “Kya Se Kya Hogaya” playing in the background and it focuses on the baby’s expressions, which left Varun’s friends laughing out loud.

Many of Varun’s friends from the industry reacted to the video. Anushka Sharma wrote “Ooo cutiee” in the comment section. Shanoo Sharma called the video “epic.” Farhan Akhtar was all hearts. While Sophie Choudry wrote, “I still can’t believe you did this. That lil cutie will get her revenge… just you wait,” Amaal Mallik mentioned “Hahaha poor kid.”

Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote, “Hahahahaha awww priceless. But that smile switch when she saw you pick the cake.” But it was Varun’s Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon who joined others in trolling the actor. Kriti shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote, “This might make your day. We all have been there, haven’t we? 😂 P.S: cant believe you did that to her @varundvn.”

In response to Kriti’s video, Shashank Khaitaan wrote, “I was that kid growing up.” Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dabboo Ratnani, Varun Sharma, Mahesh Shetty, Raghav Juyal and others also dropped hilarious comments on Varun and Kriti’s video.

Varun and Kriti are currently shooting for Amar Kaushik’s next titled Bhediya, which is the third film in Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe. The film marks Varun’s first collaboration with Amar Kaushik while he will be sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon for the second time. The two were earlier seen together in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale.