Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon share videos of Bhediya trailer screening at Burj Khalifa: ‘Got so excited, dropped my phone’

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have been on a promotional spree for their upcoming horror drama Bhediya. The film is all set to arrive in the theaters on November 25. On Friday, the trailer of the movie was played on the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa. Varun shared a video of the same on social media.

In the video, an excited Varun first drops his phone in an attempt to show people a glimpse of Bhediya trailer playing at Burj Khalifa. Later, he gets hold of his phone and gave it to someone else to shoot the video. Varun captioned the video, “Bhediya trailer at the bhurj khalifa I got so excited I dropped my phone bhediya out on the 25 th Nov.”

Varun also shook hands with his fans who were present as they cheered for him. Kriti Sanon joined her co-actor at Burj Khalifa. A fan commented on the video, “I’m so proud of you VD, it’s the first time ever ❤️ we’ve come such a long way!!” One of his fan clubs also wrote, “We cannot even tell you how proud we are feeling right now.” Krushna Abhishek commented on the video, “I loved the trailer bhai 🤗 this is gonna rock.” Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, “Mad!!!! 🔥.”

Kriti also shared a video of Bhediya trailer being screened at Burj Khalifa and wrote, “And the #Bhediya trailer howled loud on none other than the #BurjKhalifa !!! Big moment! 🐺 💃🏻😍”

The advance booking of Bhediya started on Saturday. The film’s team launched a pre-release promo of the movie to spread the word about the same. In the film, Varun Dhawan is bitten by a werewolf, which gives him superpowers. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak.