Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon review Roohi, call Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor film ‘super entertaining’

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are all praise for Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Roohi. The two watched the movie on Sunday evening with the team of their upcoming film Bhediya. After watching the film, Varun took to Instagram to share his experience. He wrote, “Watched Roohi in a theatre last night an had a great time. Rajkummar, Varun Sharma and Janhvi make you laugh and scare you. All in all, a good way to wear your mask and watch a film safely on the big screen.”

Kriti also called Roohi “super entertaining”. On Instagram, the actor shared, “Watched Roohi in a theatre yesterday. Super entertaining. I have laughed so much! Rajkummar Rao you are amazing as always. Janhvi played both Roohi and Afza with great conviction and Varun, my bro, you are outstandingly funny! Too good!” The actor encouraged fans to watch the film in the theatres on March 11.

Before sharing their verdict on Roohi, Varun shared a video from the theatres on Sunday evening. In the video, the actor said, “I am sitting in a movie theatre after ages. We are here to watch Roohi.”

The video also features Bhediya producer Dinesh Vijan, who is the brain behind a ‘horror comedy universe’ that includes the hit Stree, Bhediya and Roohi.

On the work front, Varun and Kriti are collaborating for the second time for Bhediya. The two were last seen in Dilwale, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Bhediya is the third film from Maddock Films’ comedy-horror universe.