Varun Dhawan tells Kriti Sanon that his other female co-stars ‘started taking a stand’ against Bollywood arm-twisting way before she did

Actor Varun Dhawan said that his Bhediya co-star realised what she is ‘worth’ in the industry much after his other female co-stars. In an interview, Kriti thanked Varun for telling her that she should demand remuneration that she feels best represents what she brings to the table.

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Kriti said that an actor has to ‘respect’ themselves and identify those who are trying to twist their arm. “You have to take a stand,” Varun said, and Kriti continued, “It happens more with women. You know how much is being spent otherwise…”

Varun said that he fully agrees with Kriti, and added, “I know a lot of my female co-stars are now much happier with their remuneration…” Kriti said that this is because women are standing up for themselves. “They started taking that stand way before you,” Varun said with a laugh, and Kriti seemed surprised. “Okay, then,” she said.

Varun then proceeded to praise Kriti, both as an actor and a bankable star. “After Mimi, she’s commercially super successful, as an actor she’s super accomplished. I feel she checks every box that is needed for someone who is a superstar, or a star,” he said.

Both Kriti and Varun said that they have slashed their fees for certain films that they wanted to be a part of. Varun said that he didn’t charge his usual fee for Badlapur and October, directed by Sriram Raghavan and Shoojit Sircar, respectively. Coincidentally, his performances in both those films are widely regarded as his best.

Kriti, on the other hand, received acclaim for her work in Bareilly Ki Barfi and last year’s Mimi. After Bhediya, she will be seen in the mythological epic Adipurush. Bhediya will be released in theatres on November 25.