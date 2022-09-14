scorecardresearch
Varun Dhawan doubted himself after Karan Johar didn’t cast him in recent films: ‘Am I slipping in my game?’

Varun Dhawan will open up about his acting journey on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan and express doubts about Karan Johar not signing him up for his recent films.

Varun DhawanVarun Dhawan on Koffee with Karan (Photo: Disney Hotstar)

Actors Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor are all set to feature on Karan Johar’s controversial chat show, Koffee With Karan. Apart from much laughter, jokes and banter, the duo will also open up about their marriages and other aspects of their personal lives. Varun Dhawan will also be rather frank about his acting journey, which began with KJo’s film, Student Of The Year in 2012.

During the course of the conversation, Varun was asked about not being cast in KJo’s recent films. He revealed that this made him doubt his abilities. “It definitely made me think, am I slipping in my game? Have I not created that right body of work or image as an actor for Karan to consider me in his films? Sometimes it was also along the lines of why Karan thinks I can’t do these roles. For me, it is more in terms of introspection of my competencies. It never leads to me feeling envious or defeated by your selection. I take it as an opportunity to analyze where I can possibly improve,” he said. Varun was last seen in the film Juggjugg Jeeyo, which featured Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film enjoyed moderate success. Karan Johar’s next film is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Also Read |Karan Johar scandalised after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan’s mother: ‘She never…’

Going by the promos of the show, Anil Kapoor is asked what makes him feel younger, to which he has a rather quirky answer. Varun will also roast his close friend Arjun Kapoor, with whom he had appeared on the show in Season 5. Koffee with Karan is well into its seventh season and several prominent celebrities have featured on the show, including Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal and Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani.

