Varun Dhawan responds as Kiara Advani is asked if she’ll get married soon: ‘Tere maa-baap gaye the rishta leke?’

Actor Kiara Advani has been fielding questions about her eventual marriage for quite a while now. Recently, at the trailer launch of her film Juggjugg Jeeyo, Kiara was told that she would ‘get married soon’. Her co-star Varun Dhawan couldn’t help giving a hilarious reply to the reporter, which left Kiara in splits.

The reporter asked actor Anil Kapoor about a line from the film in which actor Neetu Kapoor referred to him as ‘purane khiladi’. “Anilji, Neetuji ne bataya aap bohut hi purane khiladi hai, tips dete hai aap. Varun Dhawan ne haal hi mein shaadi ki hai, I think Kiara bhi shaadi karne waali hai, ek do saalo mein. Kuch tips denge aap (Anil, Neetu said you are an old player, and you give tips. Varun Dhawan tied the knot recently, I think Kiara will also get married in a year or two. Will you give any tips)?”

While Kiara laughed, Varun said, “Tere maa baap gaye the rishta leke? Kaese pata tujhe yeh shaadi karne wali hai (Did your parents go to her with the proposal? How do you know she will get married)?” Anil joined in and told the person, “Tu theatre ke bahar mil, main tujhe bhi tips deta hoon (You meet me outside the theatre, I will give you tips too).”

Kiara, meanwhile, responded on the wedding query, “Main bhi well-settled hoon. Kaam kar rahi hoon, kama rahi hoon, khush hoon.”

In the film, Neetu Kapoor plays Anil Kapoor’s wife, while Kiara plays the role of Varun’s wife. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Maniesh Paul and influencer-actor Prajakta Kohli. The film is slated for release on June 24. The trailer portrayed the complicated relationships between two couples—Varun and Kiara, and Anil-Neetu. Both of them are on the verge of divorce, and have been trying to keep it discreet. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.