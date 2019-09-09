Toggle Menu
Celebrity social media videos: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and othershttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/varun-dhawan-kartik-aaryan-sara-ali-khan-celebrity-social-media-videos-5979848/

Celebrity social media videos: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and others

Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ekta Kapoor and Sushmita Sen among others shared videos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see all.

Celebrity social media videos Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan
Varun Dhawan shared a fun video from the sets of Coolie No 1.

From Varun Dhawan’s fun time on the sets of Coolie No 1 to Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan’s Lucknow schedule wrap up clips, here are some videos shared by stars on social media today.

Varun Dhawan shared a video from the sets of his upcoming film Coolie No 1 and wrote, “KUNWAR MAHENDRA PRATAP EP 1 Introduction- @shirazthelabel – @kapzovich edited -Ritesh.” (Video: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli are back from West Indies.

Abhishek Bachchan caught hugging Vivek Oberoi at P V Sindhu’s felicitation ceremony.

Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani and Karan Johar partied at Manish Malhotra’s residence on Sunday night.

Sushmita Sen recently shared a workout video. (Video: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Sanjay Dutt promoted Ekta Kapoor’s production venture Dream Girl. (Video: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

 

Advertising

Sharing a video from the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday wrote, “Revenge never tasted sweeter @kartikaaryan thank u Lucknow for all the traditional food and so much love #ScheduleWrap #PatiPatniAurWoh.” (Video: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

“#ChintuTyagi went Rogue …its a wrap for #PatiPatniAurWoh Lucknow Schedule,” wrote Kartik Aaryan sharing another video. (Video: KartiK Aaryan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan too shared a video. (Video: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty shared a birthday wish for her husband Raj Kundra. (Video: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Divya Khosla and Bhushan Kumar were seen performing Ganesh aarti.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android