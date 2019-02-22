Have you seen these videos of Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra?

While Sanjay Dutt shared a video from Drug Free India event, Nick Jonas posted a video for the Oscar weekend. Scroll to see videos shared by celebrities on their social media accounts.

Sharing this video, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Hanging and shooting with @prabhudheva and found out little bit about his childhood. I’m gonna use social media to put out interesting random things i like about life cause im prettty random and the iotola of rock and rolla #prabhu #deva #sd3.”

Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in his latest video.

Sharing this video, Amrita Arora wrote, “Girls playing tough with @drewnealpt ..insane sesh with my girl beebo 💥💥 #girlscandoanything #fitisthenewskinny #fitnessgoals #beboamuworkoutdiaries @ithinkfitness thanx for coming in time to make this video !!!Hahahah.”

Sharing a video, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Along with me, 1 crore students have taken the pledge across 12k colleges for #DrugFreeIndia.”

Nick Jonas shared this video with the caption, “In honor of Oscar weekend… such a beautiful song 🎶 🎥 @priyankachopra.”

Bhumi Pednekar shared this fun video on her Instagram account.

“Please watch and share behind-the-scenes with me & the cast of @HotelMumbaiFilm #DevPatel, @armiehammer, @NazaninBoniadi & @therealjasonisaacs about the real-life heroism of the guests & the staff of the most iconic hotel in the world, that inspired the making of the most important film of our times.🙏 #GuestIsGod,” Anupam Kher wrote sharing this video.

Riteish Deshmukh shared this video on his Instagram account.

Riteish Deshmukh also shared this video and wrote, “Whenever I look at her I can hear the symphony play….. can you ??? @madhuridixitnene #TotalDhamaal.”