Toggle Menu
Have you seen these videos of Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon?https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/varun-dhawan-karan-johar-kriti-sanon-tara-sutaria-social-media-videos-5575078/

Have you seen these videos of Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon?

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Neha Kakkar, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria and Maniesh Paul shared videos on their social media accounts.

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon Tara Sutaria social media videos
Luka Chuppi star Kriti Sanon shared a video on Propose Day.

From Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D prep clip to Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi Propose Day video, here is a look at videos shared by celebrities on their social media accounts today.

Varun Dhawan shared this video with the caption, “⚡️⚡️⚡️ #3prep #streetdancer3d #nodaysoff @kuldeepshashi @flyzonefitness_ my whole body hurts.”

Karan Johar too shared a video and wrote, “Behind the scenes for the cover shoot of @elleindia with @aliaabhatt.”

Neha Kakkar posted this video and wrote, “The #Kakkars on #MtvUnplugged ♥.”

Sharing the video, Kriti Sanon wrote, “Age no bar, propose karo baar baar! Happy #ProposeDay everyone. Also, don’t forget to share your #ValentinesWithFamily moments with us.”

Tara Sutaria’s jazz and ballet video just cannot be missed.

Advertising

“And this happened one nite in hongkong… when i was sitting having dinner and heard this girl sing…i was requested to join her on the spot to sing… thanks @sevasings it was nice to meet u😊…pls tilt the video and watch…😜😜 #mp #sing #song #aedilhaimushkil #kjo #film #hongkong #song #onthespot #love #life #goforit #channamereya #ranbir,” wrote Maniesh Paul with this video.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sooraj Barjatya: Rajshri films were never about living together or being sanskaari
2 Salman Khan to feature in the Hindi remake of Korean hit Veteran
3 Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi celebrate second birthday with Misha and AbRam