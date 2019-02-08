Have you seen these videos of Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon?

From Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D prep clip to Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi Propose Day video, here is a look at videos shared by celebrities on their social media accounts today.

Varun Dhawan shared this video with the caption, “⚡️⚡️⚡️ #3prep #streetdancer3d #nodaysoff @kuldeepshashi @flyzonefitness_ my whole body hurts.”

Karan Johar too shared a video and wrote, “Behind the scenes for the cover shoot of @elleindia with @aliaabhatt.”

Neha Kakkar posted this video and wrote, “The #Kakkars on #MtvUnplugged ♥.”

Sharing the video, Kriti Sanon wrote, “Age no bar, propose karo baar baar! Happy #ProposeDay everyone. Also, don’t forget to share your #ValentinesWithFamily moments with us.”

Tara Sutaria’s jazz and ballet video just cannot be missed.

“And this happened one nite in hongkong… when i was sitting having dinner and heard this girl sing…i was requested to join her on the spot to sing… thanks @sevasings it was nice to meet u😊…pls tilt the video and watch…😜😜 #mp #sing #song #aedilhaimushkil #kjo #film #hongkong #song #onthespot #love #life #goforit #channamereya #ranbir,” wrote Maniesh Paul with this video.