Kalank actor Varun Dhawan: Zafar is a guy who will come out of a crisis with a smirk

While Aditya Roy Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and others appear to be playing royalty in Abhishek Varman’s upcoming period drama Kalank, Varun Dhawan has intrigued the audience with his tough looks. Even, in the first poster of his character Zafar, he was introduced as someone who “flirts with life and danger.”

Now, the makers have revealed that Varun didn’t use a body double for the bullfight sequence and other action scenes in the movie. Recalling his experience of filming the scene, the actor said in a statement, “It was a very excruciating sequence. It went on for 7-8 days. I moved into a hotel in Goregaon to save time and since I had suffered a knee injury and hamstring tear at the time, I had physios visiting me daily. But I still managed to continue with my twice-a-day training session at the hotel and in the make-shift gym on the set with my trainer Prashant Sawant.”

He added, “The blood you see is my own because Zafar is the kind of guy who will come out of a crisis with a smirk.”

Varun Dhawan also admitted that Zafar is physically and mentally the toughest character he has played.

The 31-year-old actor tweeted his photos from the film on Tuesday and also revealed that the trailer of Kalank will be out on April 3. “ZAFAR trailer out tomorrow #kalank,” he wrote on Twitter.

Produced by Karan Johar, the period drama is scheduled to hit the cinemas on April 17.