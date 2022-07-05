scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor wrap up Amsterdam schedule of Bawaal, see photo

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are now headed to Poland to shoot the next schedule of Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 5, 2022 7:36:16 pm
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Amsterdam. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram)

Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have wrapped up the Amsterdam schedule of Bawaal, helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

Kapoor on Tuesday took to her social media handles to share a photo with Dhawan. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam 💥 Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us? 💣 #niteshtiwari #sajidnadiadwala.”

In the picture, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are seen twinning in white outfits as they posed in front of the picturesque Amstel river. After completing the Amsterdam schedule, the film’s cast and crew is now headed to Poland.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Bawaal is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2023. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is awaiting the release of Bhediya. Janhvi Kapoor, meanwhile, is promoting Good Luck Jerry, which is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila.

