Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor wrap up Amsterdam schedule of Bawaal, see photo

Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have wrapped up the Amsterdam schedule of Bawaal, helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

Kapoor on Tuesday took to her social media handles to share a photo with Dhawan. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam 💥 Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us? 💣 #niteshtiwari #sajidnadiadwala.”

In the picture, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are seen twinning in white outfits as they posed in front of the picturesque Amstel river. After completing the Amsterdam schedule, the film’s cast and crew is now headed to Poland.

Bawaal is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2023. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is awaiting the release of Bhediya. Janhvi Kapoor, meanwhile, is promoting Good Luck Jerry, which is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila.