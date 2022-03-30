Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor to star in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal

After teasing fans about his debut on the OTT space, Varun Dhawan on Wednesday announced his next film Bawaal. To be helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, it will star Janhvi Kapoor opposite him. Bawaal is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and marks the first outing of Varun and Janhvi together. The film will go on floors soon and is eyeing a release next year on April 7.

Sharing the announcement on his social media pages, Varun wrote, “Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor. Can’t wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday.” The poster in red read ‘National award winners Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala proudly bring to you Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’.

Though not many details have been revealed by the makers, the film is said to be a love story set in contemporary times. It will also present both the star kids in a new avatar. As per the makers, Bawaal will also have an ample dose of ‘maximum fun and entertainment’.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari first joined forces for Chhichhore in 2019, which went on to win the best Hindi feature film at the National Award last year. The film is best remembered for Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Bhediya and Jug Jug Jeeyo while Janhvi Kapoor has Good Luck Jerry, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Mili in the pipeline.