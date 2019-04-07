Varun Dhawan introduces the stunning world of Kalank

A featurette from the upcoming epic period romantic film Kalank titled World of Kalank has been released. The clip, clocking 3 minutes and 49 seconds, details the lavish production values of this epic love story set in pre-independence India.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film features an all-star cast with names like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt.

The clip begins with Varun, who plays the role of Zafar in the film, coming out of a horse-drawn wagon and introducing us to the huge set that was built in 3 months of painstaking work by 700 workers overseen by the production designer Amrita Mahal.

The set is of Lahore’s Hira Mandi, apparently the film’s main location. It is an entire township that was built specifically for the film.

Kalank is written by Abhishek Varman, who was closely involved with the production design and according to Amrita Mahal, gave several inputs to help her and the crew to build a true-to-life vision of the township.

Cinematographer Binod Pradhan says this is the largest set he has walked in his whole life, even bigger than Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, in which Pradhan’s work was much appreciated by critics.

“It’s like a different world, almost,” says Varun Dhawan. He adds, “Kalank is a film that you can only watch on the big screen because of the way it has been made.”

Kalank releases on April 17.