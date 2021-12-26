Varun Dhawan attends friend’s wedding with wife Natasha Dalal, wraps her in his arms as they dance the night away. Watch videos

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal recently attended their friend’s wedding in Alibaug. The actor’s fan clubs shared photos and videos from the party on Instagram. In the videos, Varun and Natasha shared an affectionate moment together.

In one of the videos, Varun wrapped Natasha in his arms as they danced together. Varun wore a shirt with a pair of pants for the event while Natasha wore a white ensemble for the open-air party. In another video, Varun danced to the song Bala with others. He also danced to Badshah’s hit track Jugnu. Other fan clubs shared photos of Varun and Natasha posing for selfies with their friends.

Varun and Natasha tied the knot on January 24, also in Alibaug. Their wedding was a private ceremony, attended only by their closest friends and family members. The couple decided to keep the gathering small in order to keep everyone safe during the pandemic. In an interview with Hindustan Times in August, Varun had opened up about his wedding. “I’d rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn’t the time for that.” he had said.

Varun was last seen in Coolie No 1. He has other films in the pipeline, including Bhediya, Jug Jugg Jeeyo.