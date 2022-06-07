Varun Dhawan promises to help fan who alleges abuses by her father: ‘Extremely serious matter…’

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is busy promoting his upcoming family drama — Jugjugg Jeeyo — has stepped up to help a fan after she alleged that she and her mother are victims of domestic violence. The female fan took to Twitter to reach out and shared that her father abuses her and her mother and beats her too. She added that he doesn’t let her eat any food and uses “curse words” and abusive language.

This an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help will u and speak to the authorities. https://t.co/IaIOEMFk8u — VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 6, 2022

She wrote, “Respected Sir, I have been beaten and abused by my father several times. He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days doesn’t let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language.”

The fan also also shared that the she had first approached the Gujarat Police for help, and showed them proof against the father, but the police has not taken the matter in consideration. With her tweet, she has requested the authorities and the actor to look into the issue and help her out.

I – thank you so much vede:) I’ll forever be grateful to you:) — Vaidehi🌙ʲᵘᵍʲᵘᵍᵍʲᵉᵉʸᵒ (@teraazikrx) June 6, 2022

The tweet grabbed Varun’s attention, and he has assured the fan that he will try to help her soon. He wrote, “This an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help will u and speak to the authorities.”

Responding to Varun’s response to her tweet, the girl replied to him by tweeting, “I – thank you so much vede:) I’ll forever be grateful to you:).”

Varun’s swift response in the matter has left his fans impressed, and they have appreciated him through tweets. On fan wrote, “Wow! Respect Respect Respect !! You are amazing Bhai please continue inspire many people with your kindness compassion and generosity. The world needs more people like youu #VarunDhawan love you VD !! ❤️🙏🏻💫.” While another fan wrote, “thank youu! @teraazikrx I really hope they’re able to look into this properly for you. take caree 🥺♥️.”

On the work front, Varun is awaiting the Jugjugg Jeeyo along with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The Raj Mehta directorial will hit theatres on June 24. Apart from Jugjugg Jeeyo, Varun also has Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor and Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.