Varun Dhawan helps 200 background dancers amid Covid-19 crisis

Actor Varun Dhawan has come forward to support 200 background dancers with whom he has worked in his past movies, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The ABCD 2 actor has transferred money to their bank accounts and will be contributing every month until full-fledged shoots resume.

Varun Dhawan had previously also contributed to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister’s funds apart from helping the daily wage workers during the lockdown.

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, many artistes and workers were left out of work due to the shutting down of all productions. Raj Surani of Octopus Entertainment Pvt Ltd, a song coordinator and a former background dancer told indianexpress.com, “Varun and David (Dhawan) sir were very concerned about the dancers because there has been no work since three to four months now. Even if shoots start, all the dancers won’t get work immediately, only a few will be allowed on sets. So Varun called me to understand the plight of these dancers and we sent them a list of those who needed urgent help. He has sent a handsome amount to the bank accounts of 200 dancers, and will be continuing to help them until shoots resume properly.”

He added, “While I can’t tell you how much money he has sent, it is a good amount to sustain themselves. Both Varun and David sir have been very thoughtful. Varun regularly comes to our dance studio for rehearsals, so he is quite close to the dancers. We have coordinated dancers for many of his songs.”

Varun, who has essayed the role of a dancer in films like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, will next be seen sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1.

