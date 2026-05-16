Amid Biwi No. 1 remake rumours, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona hai makers clarify film is ‘original’

The makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, have issued a public clarification amid growing speculation surrounding the film. Scheduled for a theatrical release on June 5, the film has recently found itself at the centre of two controversies — one surrounding the remix of the iconic song Chunnari Chunnari from Biwi No. 1 and another over rumours that the upcoming entertainer is a remake.

On Saturday, Tips Industries released an official statement dismissing claims that the film is based on any previously released movie.

A “Public Notice” shared by Tips on social media stated, “It has come to our attention that there are discussions in the trade and amongst the public regarding our film, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ (‘Film’).”

The statement further read, “Tips, Ramesh Taurani Ji, David Dhawan Ji, along with the cast and crew, would like to clarify that the Film is an original story and screenplay and bears no resemblance to any other film.”

The makers added, “We have poured our hearts into making this Film and sincerely look forward to welcoming audiences to cinemas on 5th June for a fun-filled family experience. See you at the movies.”

The clarification comes at a time when discussions around the film’s similarities to the older Bollywood entertainer have intensified online.

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What is the Chunnari Chunnari dispute about?

The controversy escalated after Puja Entertainment, headed by producer Vashu Bhagnani, approached court alleging unauthorised use and exploitation of intellectual property connected to several films produced by the banner.

The dispute reportedly concerns titles including Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. The Bihar court directed parties to maintain status quo for the time being.

According to Vashu Bhagnani, the dispute goes back to 2018, when he asked Tips to return certain rights linked to films produced by his banner. He claimed that while audio rights had been given in perpetuity, digital and video rights belonged to the producer.

Explaining the issue to ANI, Bhagnani said that for decades the Hindi film industry functioned largely on trust and verbal understanding. Before the streaming era, producers mainly monetised films through video rights, while music labels controlled audio rights.

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Vashu Bhagnani says the remix ‘hurt’ him

Bhagnani also recalled his long association with David Dhawan and the Dhawan family. He said that after the 2020 remake of Coolie No. 1, there were discussions about future collaborations involving Varun Dhawan and director Rohit Dhawan.

However, he claimed he was later shocked to discover that Chunnari Chunnari had been recreated for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

“One to one and a half years passed. Suddenly, our song Chunnari Chunnari was launched, and it was shot with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde,” Bhagnani told ANI.

He further claimed, “We talked to Varun, and he assured us that they are neither making Biwi No. 1 nor any of our movies.”

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Bhagnani has maintained that if the makers are not using any protected intellectual property from his films, he has “no objection” to the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Tips says it is the ‘lawful owner’ of the rights

Responding to the allegations, Tips Music Limited said it legally owns the music rights in question and has exploited them legitimately for decades.

“While formal copies of the order are awaited, Tips clarifies that it is the lawful owner of the music rights in question, supported by valid and binding agreements between the parties. Tips has openly and legitimately exploited these rights for nearly three decades in full compliance with applicable laws,” the company stated.

The label further alleged that the claims made by Puja Entertainment were “malicious” and intended to damage the company’s reputation and goodwill.

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Directed by David Dhawan, Biwi No. 1 starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu and Sushmita Sen, and remains one of the filmmaker’s biggest comedy hits.