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Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai back to June 5 release as Toxic delayed again
Varun Dhawan thanks Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups's star Yash as release reshuffle clears the path for his rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai .
In a fresh reshuffle at the box office, Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has returned to its original release date of June 5, following yet another delay in Yash’s much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.
Earlier, the romantic comedy had been brought forward to May 22 to avoid a direct clash with Toxic, which was then slated for a June 4 release. However, with Toxic now postponed again, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have seized the opportunity to revert to their initial plan and secure a better release window.
Taking to social media, Varun expressed gratitude to Yash and the team for coordinating the change, calling it a collaborative effort to “reset the calendar.”
Sharing the news, Varun posted on social media, “JUNE 5 TH 2026 in theatres. Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar as our film hai jawani toh ishq hona hai will now release on its original date. The first film to release post ipl.”
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The shift also positions the film as the first major theatrical release after the IPL season, potentially boosting its box office prospects.
Directed by David Dhawan, the film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, and others, and aims to capitalise on a solo release window without major competition. With the clash now avoided, expectations are high for a smoother and more impactful theatrical run.
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This is not the first time the Yash’s much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ release date has been pushed. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film was initially slated for a March 19 release this year alongside Dhurandhar 2, before being pushed to June 4.
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