Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai back to June 5 release as Toxic delayed again

In a fresh reshuffle at the box office, Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has returned to its original release date of June 5, following yet another delay in Yash’s much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

Earlier, the romantic comedy had been brought forward to May 22 to avoid a direct clash with Toxic, which was then slated for a June 4 release. However, with Toxic now postponed again, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have seized the opportunity to revert to their initial plan and secure a better release window.

Taking to social media, Varun expressed gratitude to Yash and the team for coordinating the change, calling it a collaborative effort to “reset the calendar.”