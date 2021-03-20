Varun Dhawan goes boating with wife Natasha Dalal in Arunachal Pradesh, says he’s ‘not on a honeymoon’

Varun Dhawan has been sharing a lot of photos and videos from Arunachal Pradesh where he is shooting for Bhediya. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan shared a video on his Instagram stories, which has caught his fans’ attention. In the video, the actor is seen enjoying a boat ride with wife Natasha Dalal at a lake in the picturesque Arunachal Pradesh. Accompanying the two is Stree fame Abhishek Banerjee, who later posted his first reel, shot by Varun. The two actors are currently shooting for Bhediya in the state.

Varun also shared a couple of photos on his Instagram account where he clarified that he is “Not on a honeymoon” with Natasha. The two got married earlier this year in a private ceremony with only friends and family members in attendance.

Before the video, Varun also shared a conversation with a local of Arunachal Pradesh. He spoke to him about his favourite actor. The man in the video told Varun that while he likes him, he also likes Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. In response to him, Varun said “I am working with Anil sir. He is younger than me. He is not ageing only.”

When the man in the video lauded Varun’s debut film The Student of The Year, the actor smiled and said, “You don’t look like someone who would like that film.”

Bhediya will be directed by Amar Kaushik. The director has earlier helmed Dinesh Vijan-backed films Stree and Bala.

The film will see the actor playing a werewolf. It also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Apart from this, Varun has Jug Jugg Jeeyo to his credit, which he wrapped up earlier this year.