Varun Dhawan gives health update after revealing his Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis, reveals counter-measures

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is overwhelmed by all the love that he has been showered with ever since he opened up about his Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis. The actor took to social media to thank everyone for their good wishes and also gave an update about his health.

Taking to Twitter, Varun wrote, “Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being a 100 percent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbled and actually very energised to get back to 100 percent.”

At an event, Varun had said that he has been diagnosed with a medical condition called Vestibular Hypofunction, after being stressed about his recent films JugJugg Jeeyo. The actor subsequently decided to ‘shut down’ and prioritise his health.

Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being a 100 percent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbeled and actually very energised to get back to 100 percent. — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 7, 2022

To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan. 💪💪💪 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 7, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, the Bhediya actor shared the measures that he has been taking to keep his condition in check. Varun tweeted, “To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan. 💪💪💪.”

Varun is looking forward to the release of horror-comedy Bhediya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. Helmed by filmmaker Amar Kaushik, who also directed the hit film Stree, Bhediya will hit theaters on November 25. He also has director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal in the pipeline. The film, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.