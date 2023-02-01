scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Varun Dhawan gives a hilarious reply when asked about embracing fatherhood: ‘Main apni biwi se baat…’

Varun Dhawan was asked about his plan of embracing parenthood and the actor's answer left everyone in splits.

Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha DalalVarun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal. (Photo: Instagram/varundhawan)
Listen to this article
Varun Dhawan gives a hilarious reply when asked about embracing fatherhood: ‘Main apni biwi se baat…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt recently attended an event in Mumbai for an upcoming award show and were bombarded with questions around their personal and professional lives. Alia talked about embracing motherhood after welcoming daughter Raha in November but it was Varun’s take on becoming a father that left everyone laughing.

After congratulating Alia on the birth of her daughter, a journalist asked Varun about his plans to start a family and become a father. When Varun was informed that the journalist too became a father recently, he said in jest, “Ye (Alia) mummy ban gayi, tu papa ban gaya..to hum sabko production chalu kar dena chahiye (She has become a mother, you have become a father, should all of us start having babies)?”

Also Read |New mom Alia Bhatt on balancing career with daughter Raha: ‘She is my number one priority’

Trying to control her laughter, Alia interrupted and said, “Why will he (Varun) tell you his plans?” Varun, who is married to Natasha Dalal, further joked and said, “Main apni biwi se baat karta hun ki aapne aise bola hai ki aaj se planning shuru karo (I will discuss it with my wife and tell her that you have said this and we should start planning from today).”

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan at the press conference. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Varun and Alia were speaking at the press conference of Zee Cine Awards 2023, where they also spoke about the success of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. When asked if the success of Pathaan is Bollywood’s answer to haters, Alia said, “I don’t think that we have so much aggression in us like that. I think we are grateful to be working and living our dream from day to day basis and we believe that we belong to the audience and the audience can say whatever they want to say about us, as long as we are just keeping them entertained.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries

She further added, “That’s it and we feel very happy as an industry that a film like Pathaan is not just a blockbuster but possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. We feel grateful for moments like this and pray that this keeps happening.”

Pathaan has broken box office records of Alia’s film Brahmastra and Alia doesn’t have any problem with that. She said, “Every film should break every film’s record. I am very happy with that.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 14:58 IST
Next Story

Arvind Kejriwal slams Budget: ‘No relief from inflation, unemployment; stepmotherly treatment to Delhi’

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Metro… In Dino team celebrated Saraswati Puj
Metro… In Dino team celebrates Saraswati Puja: Sara Ali Khan gives it a miss, but Kartik Aaryan attends
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close