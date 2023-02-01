Varun Dhawan gives a hilarious reply when asked about embracing fatherhood: ‘Main apni biwi se baat…’

Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt recently attended an event in Mumbai for an upcoming award show and were bombarded with questions around their personal and professional lives. Alia talked about embracing motherhood after welcoming daughter Raha in November but it was Varun’s take on becoming a father that left everyone laughing.

After congratulating Alia on the birth of her daughter, a journalist asked Varun about his plans to start a family and become a father. When Varun was informed that the journalist too became a father recently, he said in jest, “Ye (Alia) mummy ban gayi, tu papa ban gaya..to hum sabko production chalu kar dena chahiye (She has become a mother, you have become a father, should all of us start having babies)?”

Trying to control her laughter, Alia interrupted and said, “Why will he (Varun) tell you his plans?” Varun, who is married to Natasha Dalal, further joked and said, “Main apni biwi se baat karta hun ki aapne aise bola hai ki aaj se planning shuru karo (I will discuss it with my wife and tell her that you have said this and we should start planning from today).”

Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan at the press conference. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan at the press conference. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Varun and Alia were speaking at the press conference of Zee Cine Awards 2023, where they also spoke about the success of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. When asked if the success of Pathaan is Bollywood’s answer to haters, Alia said, “I don’t think that we have so much aggression in us like that. I think we are grateful to be working and living our dream from day to day basis and we believe that we belong to the audience and the audience can say whatever they want to say about us, as long as we are just keeping them entertained.

She further added, “That’s it and we feel very happy as an industry that a film like Pathaan is not just a blockbuster but possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. We feel grateful for moments like this and pray that this keeps happening.”

Pathaan has broken box office records of Alia’s film Brahmastra and Alia doesn’t have any problem with that. She said, “Every film should break every film’s record. I am very happy with that.”