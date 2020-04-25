Varun Dhawan donates to help daily wage workers of the film industry

Varun Dhawan donated Rs 5 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram) Varun Dhawan donated Rs 5 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Actor Varun Dhawan has donated money to help five lakh daily wage workers of the film industry.

Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor and others have come forward to help the daily wage workers amid the nationwide lockdown.

Varun, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, has helped daily wage workers under the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Ashoke Pandit, who is the president of Indian Film and TV directors Association took to Twitter to thank Varun for his contribution.

“@fwice_mum thanks @Varun_dvn for donating towards the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry. Nearly 5 lakh cine workers, belonging to 32 crafts, wish him a very Happy Birthday. #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan #FWICEFightsCorona,” Pandit wrote on Twitter.

The actor had earlier donated Rs 55 lakh to PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister relief fund. He has also pledged to provide free meals to the frontline workers, doctors and medical staff.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.