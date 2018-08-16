Have you seen these photos of Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor?

Check out Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor’s latest social media posts. Check out Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor’s latest social media posts.

From Varun Dhawan’s photo of his father, filmmaker David Dhawan to Anil Kapoor’s vacation photo, scroll to see photos shared by celebrities on social media today.

It is director David Dhawan’s birthday today. Son Varun Dhawan shared a throwback photo and wrote, “Happy birthday pa. All I can say is I don’t know anyone else who is as passionate about making movies like you. Can’t wait to get back on set with u #DD #NO1.” It is director David Dhawan’s birthday today. Son Varun Dhawan shared a throwback photo and wrote, “Happy birthday pa. All I can say is I don’t know anyone else who is as passionate about making movies like you. Can’t wait to get back on set with u #DD #NO1.”

Varun Dhawan also shared photos from David Dhawan’s birthday celebration on his Instagram stories. Varun Dhawan also shared photos from David Dhawan’s birthday celebration on his Instagram stories.

Sonakshi Sinha shared a photo with Satyameva Jayate actor Sonakshi Sinha shared a photo with Satyameva Jayate actor John Abraham . “@thejohnabraham ke force ne happy ko rok liya!!! Good bumping into you Johnny boy 😃 and congratulations to the entire team of #satyamevjayate for an amazing start! #actionfigures #force2reunion,” read the image caption.

Amit Sadh looks all happy with the response Gold is getting. He shared this photo and wrote, “If I could emote my feelings right now it would look something like this… overwhelmed with your love and praise! #GoldInCinemas #GharLayengeGold.” Amit Sadh looks all happy with the response Gold is getting. He shared this photo and wrote, “If I could emote my feelings right now it would look something like this… overwhelmed with your love and praise! #GoldInCinemas #GharLayengeGold.”

Jay Bhanushali and a few other TV stars had some fun on Independence day. “Tambola gang-the gang who can start the game any time any place and the best #independenceday spend with fun,laughter,food and games @anitahassanandani @rohitreddygoa @mushtaqshiekh @rittichopra @saketts @additigupta @kabirchopra4545,” read the caption of this photo.

Disha Patani shared this stunning photo today. Disha Patani shared this stunning photo today.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is on a family vacation in Abu Dhabi. Shilpa Shetty Kundra is on a family vacation in Abu Dhabi.

“In August company .. So good to see you #SheikhNahyanBinMubarakAlNahyan. Your humility and graciousness is something to learn from amongst the many qualities you possess , a truly inspiring leader with a great sense of humour.😬 Appreciate all the stories and blessing you gave my son 🙏😀😇 #Abudhabidiaries #instagood #augustcompany #gratitude #catchingup #leader #inspiring,” wrote the actor with the photo. “In August company .. So good to see you #SheikhNahyanBinMubarakAlNahyan. Your humility and graciousness is something to learn from amongst the many qualities you possess , a truly inspiring leader with a great sense of humour.😬 Appreciate all the stories and blessing you gave my son 🙏😀😇 #Abudhabidiaries #instagood #augustcompany #gratitude #catchingup #leader #inspiring,” wrote the actor with the photo.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor is on a vacation in Austria. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor is on a vacation in Austria.

Anil Kapoor posted this photo on his Instagram story. Anil Kapoor posted this photo on his Instagram story.

Kanchi Kaul is also on a vacation with husband Shabir Ahluwalia and their kids. “Babys day out …. #theadventuresofAI #lovingit #famjam #marineworld #amazingthailand @shabirahluwalia,” read the caption of the photo.

Manmarziyaan actor Manmarziyaan actor Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo and wrote, “This was my second day of shoot in Amritsar. A wonderful scene when Robbie meets Rumi for the 1st time. The location was this beautiful house in the centre of old Amritsar which was meant to be Rumi’s home. Had posted some photos I had taken from this terrace during the shoot. If you scroll through my photos you’ll see them. #RoadToManmarziyaan, over the next couple of weeks I’ll share photos from the sets which in a way symbolise my journey during the making of this film. Some personal anecdotes, experiences or just visuals I liked. I want to thank the immensely talented @khamkhaphotoartist for all these beautiful photos and for being such a sport always. Let the countdown begin….📸: @khamkhaphotoartist #Manmarziyaan #TakeTwo.”

