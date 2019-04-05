Varun Dhawan denies Kalank plot is inspired by What The Body Remembers

Kalank actor Varun Dhawan on Friday rejected suggestions that the Abhishek Varman directorial Kalank is inspired by Shauna Singh Baldwin’s book What The Body Remembers. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

At a promotional event for Kalank in Mumbai, the cast of the film clarified that they have no knowledge of the book. As per the team, Kalank is Karan Johar’s original idea.

Varun Dhawan said, “I honestly have not read the book. I have no knowledge of that. But I don’t think the premise is the same because the actual premise of our film is not open to anyone yet. Whatever we have shown till now, we have not shown the actual premise at all. Yes, there is a love story, but the film is a lot more than that. There are a lot of secrets and mysteries in the film, and you will know about it only on April 17, when the film releases.”

He added, “I think when people will watch the film, then they can make up their mind about that. But, as far as I know, our story has been in the process for a long time. Karan (Johar) sir wanted to make this from a very long time. I had even heard the story from him a long time ago. He had narrated the story to me. I don’t know about the character names and all that. It could be a coincidence.”

Alia Bhatt promptly interjected, “Characters names are always inspired na. Someone can be Raj or Rahul.”

Varun Dhawan continued, “Of course, no one is that dumb. Even if someone would want to copy, they would at least change the names. Why would they use the same name?”

The actors were then informed that the plot of the film (from what the trailer suggests) and the book are quite alike. The book is about a man who is married to two women and this is what Aditya Roy Kapur’s character is all about in Kalank.

Varun said, “That can happen in someone’s real life also. There are so many people. I can make you meet such people too.”