Varun Dhawan deletes common birthday display pic after getting flak online, actor says ‘it was to make someone happy’

Varun Dhawan, who will celebrate his birthday on Saturday, drew flak on social media after he shared a fan-made common birthday display picture. But, the actor later deleted the tweet as many people pointed out how it is insensitive of him to share a picture for his birthday amid the pandemic.

A Twitter user reshared Varun’s tweet and wrote, “Oh Varun. I thought you’re one of the sensible ones.” Clarifying his stance on the same, the Coolie No. 1 actor replied, “Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium Shouldn’t be used for that right now.”

Several other Bollywood celebrities, who have been sharing pictures from their vacations on social media, are being reprimanded for their thoughtless behaviour. Shruti Haasan also felt it is irresponsible of the actors to share photos of their exotic holidays.

In a recent interview with The Quint, Shruti said, “Glad they had a great holiday, they deserved it. I did not personally feel it was a time to go maskless in a pool. It has been a tough time for everyone and for some people much more. I think gratitude and being thankful for privileges is what is most important to know versus throwing your privileges in people’s faces.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his next, Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik.