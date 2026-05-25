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Varun Dhawan on how dad David matched swag with Salman Khan amid drinking sessions
Varun Dhawan quipped that his father and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan began walking "bare-bodied" after he worked with Salman Khan in their 1997 hit comedy, Judwaa.
David Dhawan is all set to release what he’s hinted would be his last directorial, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring son Varun Dhawan, slated to release in cinemas on June 5. Having started his filmmaking career 37 years ago with Taaqatwar (1989), starring Sanjay Dutt and Govinda, he’s worked with greats like Amitabh Bachchan (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan), Vinod Khanna (Eena Meena Deeka), Raj Babbar (Aankhen and Yaraana), and Rishi Kapoor (Yaraana, Chashme Baddoor). Besides the 17 films he did with Govinda, one of his most enduring partnerships has been with Salman Khan.
“After you’ve worked with Salman Khan, I feel like you’ve also become like Salman Khan. I see him walking bare-bodied a lot,” quipped Varun in a chat with his father at the launch of the David Dhawan Film Festival by PVR INOX in Mumbai on Saturday. “There was another kind of confidence to him. That’s the swag he has, he makes you feel like that. What you and mummy have told me that he makes you feel very young,” added Varun.
“The first time I worked with him was on Judwaa (1997). He was doing two roles,” recalled David. “It feels like he’s disinterested, but that’s a misconception. A lot of times, I told Sajid (Nadiadwala, producer), ‘How does he work, yaar!,'” added David. But his relationship with Salman turned better as gradually, he became like family. “He’d drink with us every night. Sometimes, I’d wake him up, take out his clothes to wear, and take him to set. My relationship was like that,” said David, who also directed two hit films for Salman’s younger brother Sohail Khan’s production house — Partner (2007) and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005), both starring Salman.
Also Read — Vashu Bhagnani slams David Dhawan over Rs 27 crore loss on Coolie No 1: ‘Paid him Rs 70 crore’
Salman also did a cameo in David’s 2017 comedy Judwaa 2, a reboot of their hit movie, starring Varun. Varun, who recreated Salman’s popular songs “Tan Tana Tan Tan” and “Oonchi Hai Building”, is now all set to recreate another, “Chunari Chunari” from David’s 1999 romantic comedy Biwi No 1 for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Backed by Tips Industries Limited, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Rakesh Bedi, Jimmy Shergill, and Ali Asgar.
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