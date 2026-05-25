Varun Dhawan on how dad David matched swag with Salman Khan amid drinking sessions

David Dhawan is all set to release what he’s hinted would be his last directorial, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring son Varun Dhawan, slated to release in cinemas on June 5. Having started his filmmaking career 37 years ago with Taaqatwar (1989), starring Sanjay Dutt and Govinda, he’s worked with greats like Amitabh Bachchan (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan), Vinod Khanna (Eena Meena Deeka), Raj Babbar (Aankhen and Yaraana), and Rishi Kapoor (Yaraana, Chashme Baddoor). Besides the 17 films he did with Govinda, one of his most enduring partnerships has been with Salman Khan.

“After you’ve worked with Salman Khan, I feel like you’ve also become like Salman Khan. I see him walking bare-bodied a lot,” quipped Varun in a chat with his father at the launch of the David Dhawan Film Festival by PVR INOX in Mumbai on Saturday. “There was another kind of confidence to him. That’s the swag he has, he makes you feel like that. What you and mummy have told me that he makes you feel very young,” added Varun.