Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 first Bollywood film set to go plastic-free

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movie Coolie No 1 has become the first Bollywood film to go plastic-free, producer of the movie Deepshikha DDeshmukh announced on Sunday.

Deepshika took to Twitter to share the team’s initiative.

“Going #Plasticfree on #CoolieNo1 One sip at a time – hope we inspire many #BeatPlasticPollution #StayHydrated Thank you to the Coolie-est team for making this happen,” she tweeted.

Thank u @honeybhagnani & @jackkybhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic free. I urge all my peers to do this pic.twitter.com/g8NZkYMlg2 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/T5PWc4peRX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

Varun thanked the producer for the decision and urged his colleagues to do the same.

Their decision comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, urged people to shun single-use plastic and encouraged usage of jute and cloth bags to protect the environment.