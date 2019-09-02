Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 first Bollywood film set to go plastic-free

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movie Coolie No 1 has become the first Bollywood film to go plastic-free, producer of the movie Deepshikha DDeshmukh announced on Sunday.
Deepshika took to Twitter to share the team’s initiative.
“Going #Plasticfree on #CoolieNo1 One sip at a time – hope we inspire many #BeatPlasticPollution #StayHydrated Thank you to the Coolie-est team for making this happen,” she tweeted.
Thank u @honeybhagnani & @jackkybhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic free. I urge all my peers to do this pic.twitter.com/g8NZkYMlg2
— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019
Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/T5PWc4peRX
— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019
Varun thanked the producer for the decision and urged his colleagues to do the same.
“Thank you Honey Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic free. I urge all my peers to do this,” he tweeted.
Their decision comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, urged people to shun single-use plastic and encouraged usage of jute and cloth bags to protect the environment.