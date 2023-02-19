scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Varun Dhawan cooks halwa for father David Dhawan, latter says ‘it has very less sugar’. See video

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Varun Dhawan prepared halwa for his father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

varun dhawanVarun Dhawan dropped a new video on Instagram. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday showcased his cooking talent as he prepared halwa for father and filmmaker David Dhawan. Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped a video which he captioned, “Dad reviewing my halwa.”

In the video, the October actor can be heard asking “Papa how is the halwa that I made for Mahashivratri?” to which David replied “I think its damn good and first time I have had such a good halwa which has very less sugar for me and I think I can have a second bowl also.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Soon after Varun dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Actor Karisma Kapoor commented, “Davidji ur the cutest @varundvn.” “Mr. Cook Dhawan is back to dutyyy,” a user wrote. Another user wrote, “So cute David ji”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun collaborated with his father in films like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No 1. The Badlapur actor will be next seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s social drama film Bawaal opposite actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Also read |Jaideep Ahlawat says he was angry about An Action Hero’s failure at the box office: ‘I felt ye galat hai’

Apart from this, he is also gearing up for his upcoming web series, the Indian version of Citadel by Raj and Dk. Speaking about the show, Varun had earlier said, “Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them. Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise. To be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career.”

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 16:07 IST
