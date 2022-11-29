Varun Dhawan confirms talks with Anees Bazmee for a film; teases Citadel shoot in December

Varun Dhawan won’t slow down. The actor, whose latest feature Bhediya is running in theatres, is already planning his next movie with filmmaker Anees Bazmee and possibly gearing up to shoot his OTT debut, Citadel.

There were reports that Varun is teaming up with Anees for an action comedy, which is currently in the scripting stage. When asked about the status of the project, Varun confirmed the duo is in talks for a film.

“Anees sir is someone I’ve been wanting to work with since a long time. I admire him, like everyone does. He is a brilliant filmmaker. We have been talking about doing something for a long time and hopefully it should happen sometime. Once it happens, it’ll be announced. But we are looking forward to working together,” Varun Dhawan said.

The actor was speaking on the sidelines of IIFA 2023 press conference, which was also attended by Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, Amit Trivedi, Badshah and Sunidhi Chauhan among others.

There were also reports that Varun Dhawan is now gearing up to shoot his OTT debut Citadel. The Russo Brothers-created Citadel India will be directed by Raj and DK with Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead.

“Right now, I’m going to be shooting something which I’ll announce. I’ll start something on December 7. Now that you all don’t know what (it is). Yaar main sab kuch bol deta hu (Oh man I reveal everything).”

When asked if it’s his OTT debut, Varun kept his hands on his mouth and later quipped, “Wohi main keh raha tha, hum ye baat baad mein karege (We should talk about this later).”

Varun Dhawan, lastly, said he is currently happy with the love that’s coming his way for Bhediya. The creature comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik and co-starring Kriti Sanon, released last Friday to good reviews.