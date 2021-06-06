Varun Dhawan condemns violence against doctors: ‘You can’t attack, it is wrong’

Actor Varun Dhawan has come down hard after the incidents of harassment and violence against doctors were reported in several parts of the country.

The October actor recently went live on Instagram to talk to Orthopedic Surgeon Dr Manan Vora.

As quoted by News18, Dhawan said during the Instagram Live, “It’s an extremely serious issue and we really need to create awareness on this topic. The second wave has not been easy on anyone, I’ve had at least seven family members who got Covid-19 during this phase and it’s very stressful for the family. So, I understand when it happens but it is unfair on doctors, who are treating you, who are there to cure you day and night, to go through this.”

Dhawan added that he does not believe doctors are overreacting. He said it is “unfortunate” that this conversation needs to happen. “They (doctors) are meeting infected patients and not their own families. They are working without breaks while clad in PPEs and we are attacking them if we lose a loved one. It is wrong. People need to understand that it is not their fault, this disease is still new, people are understanding it. But you can’t harass doctors, you can’t attack doctors, you just can’t do that.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No. 1, a remake of the 1995 film of the same name directed by his father David Dhawan.

He also has Raj Mehta’s romantic film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and horror comedy Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya in his kitty. The films do not have any release dates yet.