Varun Dhawan jumps down from stage to help sick fan at Bhediya event: ‘He’s literally the best’

Varun Dhawan left fans rather impressed with his gesture during the Bhediya promotions in Jaipur. One of his fans fell sick and the actor jumped in to help and comfort her.

A fan page shared a video of Varun sitting on the floor below the stage and offering water to the girl, who fell sick presumably because of the heat and crowd. Another volunteer was seen beside them while Kriti gave instructions standing on the stage. The Student of the Year actor also indulged in a conversation with the fan, making sure she was feeling okay.

As the video went viral, fans were quick to drop heartfelt messages on the post. “He is literally the bestMy VD,” one fan wrote, while another added, “How sweet of him! No doubt #VarunDhawan is both a great actor and amazing human being. God bless him.”

A fan fell sick, during the college event yesterday and varun taking care of that girl#VarunDhawan #KritiSanon #Bhediya pic.twitter.com/mUHaHiXLr3 — annesha. (@ApnaaVarun) November 13, 2022

On Saturday, Varun and Kriti were in Jaipur to promote Bhediya, the first creature based horror-comedy in India. Sharing a video of him dancing with Kriti on “Thumkeshwari”, Varun posted, “Jaipur ne apna bana liya 25 th ko bhediya.”

At the launch of “Thumkeshwari” in Mumbai, Varun had spoken about how he wants the audience to enjoy his films. “Since the time I became an actor, my aim has always been to entertain the audience. I don’t want to impart knowledge but make the audience enjoy a film (gyaan nahi batna par public ko enjoy karana hai),” PTI reported.

The film from the stables of Dinesh Vijan is directed by Stree fame Amar Kaushik. Lauding his director, the actor further said, “Stree was a paisa vasool film and so is Bhediya with top-class VFX. Amar has worked very hard. Hopefully, we will not let you down and you will feel proud. We want to bring the public to theatres.”

Also starring Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, Bhediya will hit cinema halls on November 25.