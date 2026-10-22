Varun Dhawan claims award shows ignore technicians, Salman Khan corrects him

During the IIFA 2027 press meet, Varun Dhawan, who is set to make his debut as a host at IIFA, spoke about how he felt technicians did not receive enough recognition at award shows, prompting Salman Khan to correct him.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiOct 22, 2026 07:46 PM IST
Varun Dhawan, Salman KhanVarun Dhawan and Salman Khan attend IIFA press meet in Mumbai.
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The 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will take place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in January next year. Ahead of the star-studded ceremony, a press conference was held in Mumbai, attended by Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. During the event, Varun, who is set to make his debut as a host at IIFA, spoke about how he felt technicians did not receive enough recognition at award shows, prompting Salman Khan to correct him.

Varun Dhawan on award shows and hosting IIFA 2027

This year, Varun Dhawan will be hosting the main awards show along with Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. Talking about making his hosting debut at the press conference, Varun said, “I feel today at film awards we talk about everything but films. We are here to celebrate films, its actors, performances, and technicians. I am a technician’s son. I always feel the importance we gave to technicians before, we don’t give them that respect today. Hopefully, this time…”

Salman Khan quickly interjected, saying that times had changed. Echoing Salman’s words, Varun revised his statement and said, “Now it is given more credit. This time Salman Bhai has made sure that it will be given respect.”

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Varun further added, “We will make sure IIFA 2027 is only about films. We have to bring it back to films. I have to be a little unhinged, and honest this time.”

Salman Khan, who is known for hosting Bigg Boss, was asked to give a hosting tip to Varun Dhawan. The superstar quipped, “Don’t host. Six hours go in hosting. Best is to perform and leave.”

Also Read – Sanjay Leela Bhansali scolded Salman for touching Aishwarya on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam set

Salman Khan recalls starring in a ‘disastrous IIFA film’

Given this year’s star-studded line-up, the celebrities were asked what they would call a film based on IIFA. In response, Salman Khan recalled, “They tried to make a film on IIFA in New York. It was a disaster. We were all a part of it. They didn’t try making a film after that. From our room, they took us to another room, forced us to shoot at gun-point. I kept telling them the film won’t work. They didn’t listen. Karan Johar was the hero of that film.”

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Rashmika Mandanna also spoke about making her debut at IIFA. Sharing excitement for her performance, Rashmika said, “It took 8 years for this to happen. It is my debut at IIFA. I am very excited.”

Shahid Kapoor added that everyone would put their best foot forward and urged the media not to judge them based on their appearance at the event. Kareena Kapoor also expressed her excitement and reflected on her association with IIFA spanning over a decade.

IIFA Awards 2027 will be held at the Etihad Arena, and will be live streamed on YouTube.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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