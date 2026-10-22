Varun Dhawan claims award shows ignore technicians, Salman Khan corrects him

The 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will take place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in January next year. Ahead of the star-studded ceremony, a press conference was held in Mumbai, attended by Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. During the event, Varun, who is set to make his debut as a host at IIFA, spoke about how he felt technicians did not receive enough recognition at award shows, prompting Salman Khan to correct him.

Varun Dhawan on award shows and hosting IIFA 2027

This year, Varun Dhawan will be hosting the main awards show along with Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. Talking about making his hosting debut at the press conference, Varun said, “I feel today at film awards we talk about everything but films. We are here to celebrate films, its actors, performances, and technicians. I am a technician’s son. I always feel the importance we gave to technicians before, we don’t give them that respect today. Hopefully, this time…”