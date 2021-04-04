Varun Dhawan celebrates 7 years of Main Tera Hero: ‘Audience ka pyaar was the biggest boost for a newcomer like me’

Celebrating 7 years of his second film Main Tera Hero, Varun Dhawan spoke about how he was “nervous as hell” before the film’s release. The actor, who made his debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, revealed he made “numerous calls” to producer Ekta Kapoor who would give him pep-talk everyday. In a long note, that he shared on Instagram on Sunday, Varun thanked his entire team. He thanked his co-stars Ileana D’cruz and Nargis Fakhri for making him feel like a hero.

“I had great co actors like @ileana_official and @nargisfakhri making me feel like a hero and an amazing cast @sufisoul @anupampkher @rajpalofficial #saurabshukla #manojpawa helping me grow,” he wrote.

The 33-year-old said it was an honour to be directed by his father and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan. “Was such an honour to be directed my father david dhawan in my 2nd film” adding that audience’s love “was the biggest boost a newcomer like me needed.”

He also thanked his brother Rohit Dhawan “for always pushing me.” In the end, he wrote, “Great team great memories.”

Varun is currently shooting for Bhediya, a Maddock Films production. Varun Dhawan-led horror comedy will arrive in cinema halls on April 14, 2022. The Amar Kaushik directorial, also starring Kriti Sanon, will be the third part of producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy franchise after 2018 hit Stree and the latest release, Roohi.